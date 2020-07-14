e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding, violating Covid guidelines

FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding, violating Covid guidelines

Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate said, “Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the norms of social distancing, and Covid-19 guidelines, whosoever be it. Acting against people who violate these guidelines, an FIR has been registered against the officer for organising wedding function at hotel Gulzar here on June 30.”

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jabalpur
The Jabalpur DM further said that the administration has reduced the number of attendees of wedding function from 50 to 40.
The Jabalpur DM further said that the administration has reduced the number of attendees of wedding function from 50 to 40.(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

An FIR has been registered against the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation for organising a wedding function at a city based hotel on June 30, the district magistrate said.

Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate said, “Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the norms of social distancing, and Covid-19 guidelines, whosoever be it. Acting against people who violate these guidelines, an FIR has been registered against the officer for organising wedding function at hotel Gulzar here on June 30.”

The Jabalpur DM further said that the administration has reduced the number of attendees of wedding function from 50 to 40.

“For wedding functions, the number of attendees have been reduced to 40, twenty each from the groom’s and bride’s side. Action will be taken against those who flout the guidelines,” he said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
LIVE: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to take up another Covid-19 test
LIVE: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to take up another Covid-19 test
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
TTD wants Centre to monetise Rs 51 crore worth of old notes
TTD wants Centre to monetise Rs 51 crore worth of old notes
Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In