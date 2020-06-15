FIR against senior Congress leader after hundreds gather at son’s wedding

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:53 IST

Police in Karnataka’s Davangere district filed an FIR against Congress leader P T Parameshwar Naik and his son Bharat after hundreds of people showed up at the latter’s wedding in violation of restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most people at the wedding in Hagribommanhalli did not wear masks either and failed to maintain social distance, police said.

According to the Centre’s guidelines under Unlock 1, a maximum of 50 people can be present at a wedding. However, hundreds turned up at the wedding including, several political heavyweights such as health and family welfare minister B Sriramulu, former deputy CM Dr G Parmeshwara as well as leader of opposition in the Assembly Siddaramiah who greeted the newlywed couple.

In a video clip which emerged after the wedding, Siddaramiah is seen chiding Naik for not abiding by the law. Subsequently following a complaint by Hagribommanhalli tehsildar Nagaveni, the Arasikere police filed a case naming Bharat Naik as the first accused and Parameshwar Naik as the second accused of violating government norms.

Naik later pleaded helplessness. “What can I do if people turn out in hundreds out of love for me and my family. I had appealed to them not to come but can I turn away people who have come to a function?”

An official attached to Arasikere police station who did not want to be identified, said, “A case has been registered following a complaint by the Tehisldar. We are trying to get details and will be able to comment only after we have all the facts.”

This is the second VIP wedding during the pandemic which has attracted criticism for failing to adhere to disaster control norms. Earlier hundreds had similarly gathered at the wedding of Yuva Janata Dal leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy the son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.