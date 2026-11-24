A first information report (FIR) has been registered against ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator C Arul Vignesh following allegations that he sent obscene messages to a district collector, the Madras High Court was informed on Tuesday. The development follows a harassment complaint Padmaja had lodged with Kallakurichi superintendent of police I Shahnaz in July. (Photo: Madras HC) more

Public prosecutor R John Sathyan told a bench of justice V Lakshminarayanan that a formal complaint had been received from the collector and an FIR was registered.

The development follows a harassment complaint lodged with Kallakurichi superintendent of police I Shahnaz in July. On Monday, the state government had told the court that neither the police nor the administration had received any complaint from the collector, prompting justice Lakshminarayanan to direct the public prosecutor to clarify the matter.

On Tuesday, the high court emphasised that protection against sexual harassment must extend to women across all positions and occupations. “Whether the victim is a chief secretary, a sweeper, or even a worker below such category, she must be protected against sexual harassment,” the bench said.

The development comes hours after the Congress, a key constituent of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance led by the TVK, waded into the case that has erupted into a major political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu.

“No one should be granted exemption from the law merely because they are in a position of power. To ensure justice..., the government must intervene immediately and take appropriate action,” he said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded the Kallakurichi MLA’s arrest and a CBI probe into the matter, which has become a major political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu and has drawn sharp attacks from both opposition parties and the ruling alliance partner Congress.

Palaniswami , cited news reports that the district collector had filed a police complaint against the legislator who allegedly sent an obscene text message. “Justice must be established so that all injustices committed against the District Collector are removed!” Palaniswami said.

DMK president MK Stalin said when reports first began emerging that such an incident had taken place, chief minister C Joseph Vijay and the chief secretary M Sai Kumar should have called and spoken to the official. “They should have assured her that the government would stand by her. They should have reprimanded the erring MLA and taken legal action,” Stalin said in a party statement on Tuesday.

He further said any government that prioritises women’s safety and the dignity of governance would have done this. “If this is the plight of a district collector herself, the question of what the situation would be for ordinary women living in Tamil Nadu raises deep concern,” he said.

When the allegations about the episode first emerged in early November, Vignesh had called the charges ‘baseless’.

TVK’s deputy general secretary C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar told reporters on November 15 that there was no such incident of the MLA sending any inappropriate message to the district collector and insisted that the allegations were part of the narrative launched by the Opposition.