Fire kills 4 in Delhi electronics shop: 'A crackling sound, and lights went out'

A massive fire broke out in an electronics shop in West Delhi on Monday afternoon, leaving four people dead and another injured. Police and firefighters at the site after a fire broke out in an electronics shop, in west Delhi's Raja Garden, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.(PTI)

The fire erupted at Mahajan Electronics on the second floor of a four-storey building in the Raja Garden area of the national capital. According to the officials quoted in the PTI report, the blaze was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 3:08 PM.

"It was lunchtime. We were chatting, laughing. Suddenly, we heard a crackling sound, and then the lights went out. It was a short circuit. Smoke started filling the room," a store staff member told PTI.

Delhi Police said a distress call regarding the fire was received at the Moti Nagar police station around 3 PM. The Moti Nagar SHO and his staff reached the spot, while the fire brigade simultaneously launched rescue operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

"People present there informed that five people were trapped inside. After sustained efforts, all of them were taken out and rushed to hospitals. Four of them lost their lives, while one is undergoing treatment," said the DCP.

DFS rushed five fire tenders on the spot to bring the blaze under control. Four people were found unconscious by the firefighters and were rushed to a hospital.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Dense smoke had already engulfed the floor, making it difficult for those trapped to escape. Four people were found unconscious and were immediately shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulance," a DFS official said.

Aman, Payal, Ravi and Ayushi, all working at Mahajan Electronics, got trapped while having lunch, another worker and eyewitness said. However, police have not shared the name of the deceased so far.

According to police, the bodies have been preserved for post-mortem examination and their families have been informed.

The firefighting operation was completed at 4:10 PM, after which cooling measures were taken to ensure no secondary fire erupted. Officials said the cause of the blaze has yet to be ascertained, and local police are carrying out further investigation.

Staff member recalls the eruption of fire

Sumit, who worked at the electronics store, told PTI, “Around 30 to 35 of us work at Mahajan Electronics. It was lunchtime when the fire started. Aman, Payal, Ravi and Ayushi were on the same floor where the fire broke out. They got trapped before they could escape”.

According to the eyewitness, thick black smoke spread throughout the store, panicking customers and staff, who rushed outside.

"Everyone rushed out as soon as we saw the fire and dense smoke. Most of us managed to come out safely, but four of our colleagues were stuck inside. We immediately called the ambulance and informed the police about the matter. We were helpless as the flames had already spread by then," he said.

He added that several local political leaders also rushed to the spot after they got to know about the incident and assured support to the families of the victims.

Residents of the area said they initially thought the smoke was caused by a minor electrical malfunction, but people's screams from inside alerted them to the intensity of the blaze.

"The smoke was so dense that visibility was almost zero. It was terrifying to see people being carried out unconscious," said a local shopkeeper.

A senior fire official said their teams acted immediately after receiving the alert.

"Our fire tenders reached the spot without delay. We also informed the local police to conduct a proper investigation into the incident. The flames were doused in about an hour, but by that time, the lives of four persons had already been lost," the official said.

The incident drew a large crowd of residents and shopkeepers, who watched as rescue personnel carried out operations. Several ambulances lined the road, while fire engines worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

Senior police officers, including the DCP Vichitra Veer, also rushed to the spot and directed the officers to investigate the case properly. The officer said that appropriate proceedings have been initiated.

"We are investigating all aspects, including whether there was any lapse in fire safety norms or negligence in handling electrical equipment," he said.

Police teams, including forensic experts, will visit the spot to collect evidence and ascertain the exact cause of the fire.