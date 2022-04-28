Fire at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi hospital, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi government hospital around 11am on Wednesday. No casualties and injuries were reported.“This was an unexpected accident which happened due to a short circuit,” health minister M Subramanian who had rushed to the spot told reporters.

The evacuation process is underway at the hospital and 33 patients, including three patients in the ICU have been rescued till now. Fire and rescue personnel carried out the patients in plastic chairs, wheelchairs and stretchers.

“We could see smoke from the nearby building at 11am and it increased by 11.30am. The nurses assured us that nothing will happen. But when the smoke increased, they announced for those who can walk to take the stairs. I can’t walk. Three of my friends were also in the ward.As the situation worsened, the doctors used stretchers to bring us down. Now we are safe,” said a patient, Jayaseelan, who had a leg injury and couldn’t walk. This patient has been in the hospital for 9 months.

“10 (oxygen) cylinders which were inside have also been removed. The hospital’s health staff and fire department personnel acted very quickly,” said the health minister.

Initially, four fire tenders had rushed to the spot to douse the fire and later, more were added until the fire was entirely put out.