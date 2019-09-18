Fire at multi-storey commercial building in Bengaluru creates panic

india

A fire broke out at a five-storey commercial building on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road here on Wednesday afternoon, sparking panic among its occupants.

There were no casualties and the minor blaze at the ‘Farah Tower’, where about 500 people work, was put out quickly, Fire and Emergency Services officials said.

As the ground floor where the fire broke out was engulfed in smoke, people working there ran to the top floor of the building.

It housed a UCO Bank branch, a coaching centre, where there were about 250 students at the time of the incident, and a courier company, among other offices.

The blaze was doused by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of three fire tenders, rushed to the spot, officials said.

