Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, 10 fire tenders rush to spot

A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday, with the city's fire department responding to the incident. AIIMS Delhi saw a fire incident on Thursday.(Representative)

Ten fire tenders rushed to the scene in response to the blaze, which reportedly broke out at the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS.

Delhi Fire Services said no casualties have been reported so far due to the fire. A DFS officer said a call regarding the fire was received at 5:15 PM.

"We rushed 10 fire tenders to the hospital, and firefighting operations are ongoing," he said.

As of now, AIIMS officials have confirmed the reports of fire, stating that the fire did not cause any fatalities. However, AIIMS authorities have not issued an official release regarding the incident until now.

Patients and staff were safely evacuated from the affected area, and routine medical operations have been maintained or resumed where possible. The fire damaged certain sections, but ongoing efforts are in place to assess and restore the affected facilities.

This incident follows periodic warnings about fire safety vulnerabilities in AIIMS premises. The institute has been conducting fire safety audits and implementing preventive protocols, including regular checks on electrical installations and fire equipment.

Earlier fire incident at AIIMS Delhi

The fresh fire incident comes just over a month after a blaze broke out at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS Delhi on July 3. At that time, five fire tenders were dispatched to the location.

Fire officials had told news agency PTI at the time of that fire that the blaze erupted after a transformer at the AIIMS trauma centre caught fire. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, AIIMS said, "We would like to inform that there was no fire at JPNATC, AIIMS Delhi. A fire incident occurred at an NDMC transformer located within the JPNATC complex, which was brought under control."

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries, no material loss and no disruption to the institute's operations. All functions at the centre are operating normally," the statement read.