Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Baazaar, 12 fire tenders rushed

PTI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:44 PM IST

The Delhi Fire Services dispatched 12 fire tenders to combat the blaze, which was reported around 3:50 pm.

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building housing multiple shops in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Firemen douse a fire at a multi-storey building housing multiple shops at Sadar Bazaar area.(Kamal Singh/ PTI)
He said the department received a call regarding the fire at the commercial building around 3.50 pm on Saturday.

"We have rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot. Fire-fighting operation is going on," the fire official said.

