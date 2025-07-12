Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Baazaar, 12 fire tenders rushed
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:44 PM IST
The Delhi Fire Services dispatched 12 fire tenders to combat the blaze, which was reported around 3:50 pm.
A fire broke out at a multi-storey building housing multiple shops in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
He said the department received a call regarding the fire at the commercial building around 3.50 pm on Saturday.
"We have rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot. Fire-fighting operation is going on," the fire official said.
