Printer sparks minor fire in Delhi's Nirman Bhawan, no injuries reported

Printer sparks minor fire in Delhi’s Nirman Bhawan, no injuries reported

The fire was caused by a printer in the government office, chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, following which a call was made to the fire department at 9:01 am.

india Updated: Jun 01, 2020 09:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident was brought under control by 9:15 am.
A minor fire broke out on fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday morning. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the incident was brought under control by 9:15 am.

The fire was caused by a printer in the government office, chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said, following which a call was made to the fire department at 9:01 am.

No injury has been reported, the fire department officials confirmed.

