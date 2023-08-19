News / India News / Fire breaks out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express; no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express; no injuries reported

ByHT News Desk
Aug 19, 2023 09:32 AM IST

Fire breaks out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express at KSR Bengaluru Station, no injuries reported.

A fire broke out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express two hours after it arrived at its destination station, railway officials said. The fire broke out at around 7am when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) was at Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after station authorities noticed the smoke emanating from the AC coach. No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express.
Fire in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express.

Officials with South-Western Railway said that smoke was noticed two hours after the train's arrival.

They claimed that the incident took place two hours after passengers deboarded about two hours before the incident.

“Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened two hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and are assessing the situation,” ANI quoted South-Western Railway as saying.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was doused immediately after it came to notice, and a team of experts is assessing the situation to ascertain the exact cause behind it, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out