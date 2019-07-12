Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 12, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Fire breaks out in West Delhi hospital, six patients rescued

The fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital after which six patients were rescued to safety, Atul Garg, Chief fire officer said.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Fire,West Delhi,hospital
A minor fire broke out in the operation theatre of ESI Hospital in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur on Friday morning.(ANI Photo)

A minor fire broke out in the operation theatre of ESI Hospital in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur on Friday morning, with fire fighters evacuating six patients to safety, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, they said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 9.10 am, after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the hospital after which six patients were rescued to safety, Atul Garg, Chief fire officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 9.25 am, the fire official added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:45 IST

more from india
trending topics