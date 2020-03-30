Fire breaks out at high-rise in south Kolkata, no injuries reported

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:11 IST

A fire broke out on the 16th floor of a block in a high-rise residential building in a posh neighbourhood in Bhawanipore area of south Kolkata on Monday morning.

“No one is trapped. No one has been injured,” Jagmohan, the director-general of the fire brigade, said.

Twelve fire tenders have been pressed into service, officials said.

A video shot by a local resident showed smoke billowing out of the building.

The fire was first noticed around 10.15 am in the building, which has hundreds of people, the residents said.

Hydraulic ladders were brought in to reach the source of the fire but could not be operated till 11am.