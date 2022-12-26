Home / India News / Firing in Bihar's Bettiah: Several women injured, probe on

Firing in Bihar's Bettiah: Several women injured, probe on

Published on Dec 26, 2022 07:11 AM IST

The incident occurred at Nakti Paterwa village under Jagdishpur police station area of Bettiah. A land dispute was said to be behind the incident.

ANI |

Several women were injured in a firing incident in Bihar's Bettiah on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Nakti Paterwa village under Jagdishpur police station area of Bettiah. After getting the information, the local police reached the spot. A land dispute was said to be behind the incident.

"5 women got injured. 5 rounds were fired. It happened due to a land dispute," said Hrudaya Mahto, a relative of the injured.

The injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Bettiah.

Police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

