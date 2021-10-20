‘First flight’s landing akin to paying obeisance to revered land’, PM in Kushinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, which will help link at least eight Buddhist sites in India. Referring to the maiden flight from Sri Lanka that arrived at the airport with over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries on board, Modi said the flight’s landing was akin to paying obeisance to the revered land.

Kushinagar is a sacred Buddhist site, where Lord Buddha is believed to have delivered his last sermon and attained salvation or Mahaparinirvana.

“It (airport) is a result of hopes and aspirations of decades,” Modi said. He added as a parliamentary representative from the region, he also feels a sense of accomplishment on the completion of the project. Modi represents Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the importance of the new airport, Modi said it will sever as an important link to eight sites of religious significance to Buddhists from across the world.

“Kapilavastu and Sarnath are nearby as is Bodh Gaya where he [Lord Buddha] gained enlightenment… these are places of reverence for people from Laos, Korea, Sri Lanka, Japan, Indonesia among others,” he said.

Modi underlined the fillip that the airport will give to economic activity and tourism in the region.

He said farmers, entrepreneurs and a host of other people will benefit from the connectivity offered by the new airport. “It will create an ecosystem of economy, tourism and create avenues of employment,” he said.

“Whether it is aastha or ananda (faith or pleasure), modern infrastructure is a prerequisite,” he said, stressing the need to develop roads, airways and waterways along with hotels, Internet for boosting tourism.

He said the Union government is working to augment air connectivity and of the 900 plus new routes that have been approved in the last seven years, services have begun on 350.

He referred to the accessibility of air services to ordinary people. Modi added amid improved services, the middle and ordinary class people are using air services. “ In UP (Uttar Pradesh), nine new airports have become operational. There will be newer airports In Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shrawasti, Aligarh … soon.”

He referred to the Air India sale as a big step that will give new energy to the aviation sector.

Modi said the speed at which the country has carried out the vaccination programme will give confidence to travellers coming to India.

The county is about to achieve the target of having administered one billion first doses of the Covid vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the new airport is a flight of development for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He added from 1947 to 2014, the state had only two functional airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. “Connectivity was with only for 15 or 16 places. Now we have nine functional airports and will be connected to 75 places. Construction of an International Airport is on at war-footing in Ayodhya and the second one in Gautam Buddha Nagar.”

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said direct flights four times a week between Delhi and Kushinagar will begin from November 26. He added the airport will then be connected with Mumbai and Kolkata too.

“The airport will connect eight main Buddhist religious centres. What was not possible for years is being realised today,” he said.

He gave details of how the project was accelerated from the allocation of land to the airport construction.

“In 70 years, only 34 airports were functional, but in seven years, the number has risen to 181 airports… there is an old saying Modi hai to mumkin hai,” he said.