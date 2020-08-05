e-paper
First-of-its-kind mobile Covid-19 lab dedicated to public

First-of-its-kind mobile Covid-19 lab dedicated to public



india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengaluru
The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) had developed the lab and handed it over to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Touted as a first of its kind in the nation, a mobile Covid-19 lab was inaugurated on Wednesday by the Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The lab, approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) can do 9,000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests per month, an official press release said here.

“This is a unique lab having all safety features and capable of producing 100% accurate results within four hours,” Dr Sudhakar was quoted as saying in the press release.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) had developed the lab and handed it over to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The mobile lab can also be used for molecular diagnostic-testing and can be deployed in coronavirus hot spots quickly, the release said adding, apart from Covid-19, the lab can be utilised for testing H1N1, HCV, TB, HPV and HIV among others.

