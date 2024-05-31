First photos of PM Narendra Modi meditating at Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign on May 30, and is currently on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. PM Modi commenced his meditation break in Kanniyakumari on Thursday, at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Surya Puja' at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari (PTI)(PTI)

PM Modi started meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, where philosopher Swami Vivekananda once meditated. The prime minister will depart from Tamil Nadu on June 1, the same day as the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Photos from PM Modi's meditation break at the Vivekananda Rock went viral on social media shortly after they were posted. Before reaching the memorial, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari.

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is off the shore of the coast of Kanniyakumari, which is considered as the southern tip of India. The rocky islet can be reached by the short ferry ride.

Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari.

The Hindu mythology states that Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi concluded his election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 on May 30 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, set to go to polls in the final phase of the elections on June 1.

The prime minister's home constituency - Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi - will also go to polls in the last phase of its election. Rival party Indian National Congress (INC) fielded party leader Ajay Rai from the Varanasi seat against PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi, who was the star campaigner of his party, held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

This is not the first time that PM Modi is undertaking a spiritual break after the poll campaign. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

(With inputs from ANI)