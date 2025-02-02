Menu Explore
Five pilgrims, travelling to Dwarka, killed as bus falls into gorge in Gujarat

PTI |
Feb 02, 2025 09:53 AM IST

Five people died and 17 were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district.

Five persons were killed and 17 others suffered grievous injuries after a private bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, police said.

The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge.(Representational image)
The accident occurred at around 4.15 am when the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said.

The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.

Five persons -- two women and three men -- died on the spot, the official said.

"Five pilgrims died and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over," the official said.

The bus was carrying 48 pilgrims from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to Dwarka in Gujarat when the accident took place, he said.

The pilgrims were from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts of Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

