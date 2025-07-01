Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Five Tamil Nadu cops arrested after theft accused dies in custody

Jul 01, 2025

The victim, security guard Ajithkumar of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case.

Five Tamil Nadu policemen have been arrested after a custodial death in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, news agency PTI reported. The state government also placed the district police chief of Sivaganga under "compulsory wait" after the incident caused a furore.

Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.(Representational image)

Ashish Rawat, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga, has been "placed on Compulsory Wait at the O/o the Director General of Police/HoPF, Tamil Nadu, Chennai," a Home Department note said.

The victim, security guard Ajithkumar of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case earlier. His death later had sparked an outrage, with political parties slamming the government over the issue.

Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.

