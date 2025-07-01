Five Tamil Nadu cops arrested after theft accused dies in custody

Five Tamil Nadu policemen have been arrested after a custodial death in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, news agency PTI reported. The state government also placed the district police chief of Sivaganga under "compulsory wait" after the incident caused a furore. Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.(Representational image)

Ashish Rawat, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga, has been "placed on Compulsory Wait at the O/o the Director General of Police/HoPF, Tamil Nadu, Chennai," a Home Department note said.

The victim, security guard Ajithkumar of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case earlier. His death later had sparked an outrage, with political parties slamming the government over the issue.

Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the incident.