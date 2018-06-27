Five youths killed as Alto falls into gorge near Narkanda

An Alto car with five occupants fell into a deep gorge near Batnal village, close to the tourist spot Narkanda, around 80kms from main Shimla town on Tuesday late night.

The accident took place on the Baghi-Narkanda road and all five persons were killed on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Jeo Ram, 23, a resident of Nankhari; Balkishan, 23, of Deem village; Anshul, 18; Rahul, 23, of Damadi village and Happy, 18, a resident of Deem village.

A police team from Kumarsain police station reached the spot and began rescue operation with the help of locals, which continued till wee hours of Wednesday.

“We have registered a case and are ascertaining the reason of the accident. It is not yet clear that who was driving the car,” superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and would be handed over to the families after the report, he said.