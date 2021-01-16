Flights, trains delayed, diverted, cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi

As Delhi-NCR woke up to severe fog condition on Saturday morning, several flights and trains either originating from the Capital or arriving at Delhi were delayed, diverted or cancelled.

"Due to dense fog, only CAT IIA and CAT IIB compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted," the Delhi Airport said in its statement.

Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India

Air quality in Delhi and other neighbouring areas remained in the severe category, which can be attributed to low wind speed not allowing dispersal of pollutants in the air.





#TravelUpdate Due to bad weather in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/IZ9taT0TOv or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 15, 2021

Vistara informed its passengers that bad weather in Delhi is likely to impact its services and asked passengers to check flight status updates either from its website or by sending an SMS to the given number.

IndiGo flights in Delhi, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Dibrugarh have been impacted, the airlines said on Saturday.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in #Delhi #Bagdogra #Chandigarh and #Dibrugarh, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. For impacted flights, visit Plan B https://t.co/xe8o6L7grT to opt for alternate options/full refund — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 16, 2021

Spicejet flights in Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Surat, Jammu, Kanpur, Darbhanga have been affected, the airlines said asking passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

At least 19 trains have been fully cancelled because of the fog situation in North Delhi, according to railway enquiry information. The cancelled trains include New Delhi, Kanpur holiday special, Lucknow Agra inter city,Sikkim Mahananda Express etc.