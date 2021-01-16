Flights, trains delayed, diverted, cancelled due to dense fog in Delhi
As Delhi-NCR woke up to severe fog condition on Saturday morning, several flights and trains either originating from the Capital or arriving at Delhi were delayed, diverted or cancelled.
"Due to dense fog, only CAT IIA and CAT IIB compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted," the Delhi Airport said in its statement.
Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India
Air quality in Delhi and other neighbouring areas remained in the severe category, which can be attributed to low wind speed not allowing dispersal of pollutants in the air.
Vistara informed its passengers that bad weather in Delhi is likely to impact its services and asked passengers to check flight status updates either from its website or by sending an SMS to the given number.
IndiGo flights in Delhi, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Dibrugarh have been impacted, the airlines said on Saturday.
Spicejet flights in Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Surat, Jammu, Kanpur, Darbhanga have been affected, the airlines said asking passengers to keep a check on their flight status.
At least 19 trains have been fully cancelled because of the fog situation in North Delhi, according to railway enquiry information. The cancelled trains include New Delhi, Kanpur holiday special, Lucknow Agra inter city,Sikkim Mahananda Express etc.
The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
The vaccination drive has started in every district of the Kashmir valley.
Odisha has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first lot
