Flights, trains remain suspended, educational institutions closed: Govt guidelines for lockdown 2.0

Flights, trains remain suspended, educational institutions closed: Govt guidelines for lockdown 2.0

Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown till May 3.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued consolidated revised guidelines on coronavirus lockdown.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued consolidated revised guidelines on coronavirus lockdown.
         

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Covid-19 lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued consolidated revised guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries and Departments of Government of India, state and Union Territory governments and authorities for the containment of Covid-19.

As per the guidelines, all domestic and international air travel of passengers (except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains (except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services will remain prohibited.

It stated that all educational, training, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed. Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under guidelines shall remain prohibited.

Taxis (including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3.

Also, all cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings will also not be allowed.

“All religious places or places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited. In the case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted,” the guidelines stated.

