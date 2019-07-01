Flood-like situation in Gujarat’s Valsad after incessant rain

A couple of areas in southern Gujarat faced flood like situation following heavy rainfall since Sunday evening.

District administration has been keeping rescue teams on stand-by, especially in Valsad district that recorded 357 mm by Monday afternoon, said the state emergency response cell.

The industrial town of Vapi received 336 mm rains, resulting in flood like situation. Orsang and Par rivers are in spate.

“The rivers have not hit the danger mark yet,” said Valsad collector CR Kharsan.

The national highway connecting Mumbai to Surat was under water on some stretches, causing traffic snarls. Several trains between Mumbai and Surat were also running late Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat office has forecast heavy rain for next 48 hours in Gujarat.

Jul 01, 2019