Flyover linking Vikhroli East and West opens today, to cut travel by 30 mins

The Roads and Traffic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the flyover connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (Vikhroli West) to the Eastern Express Highway (Vikhroli East). The flyover will open for public use at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The project has been completed in 3 phases, involving the placement of 18 spans of girders.(X/@mybmc)

What BMC tells about the flyover

According to a post on X by BMC, the flyover is 12 metres wide and 615 metres long. The infrastructure project will reduce the travel time between Vikhroli East and West by 30 minutes.

The project has been completed in three phases, involving the placement of 18 spans of girders. A total of 19 piers have been installed, of which 12 are located on the eastern side and seven on the western side.

Sharing the visuals of the flyover in an X post, BMC wrote, "Flyover Connecting Vikhroli East and West to Open for Mumbaikars! The vital infrastructure project connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (Vikhroli West) to the Eastern Express Highway (Vikhroli East) is now complete. The flyover will be open to vehicular traffic from 4:00 PM on Saturday, 14th June 2025. The travel time reduction will be 30 minutes."

"Total width of the flyover: 12 metres; Total length: 615 metres. The project has been completed in 3 phases, involving the placement of 18 spans of girders. Of the total 19 piers, 12 are located on the eastern side and 7 on the western side. A traffic holding bay has been provided on the western approach for public convenience. The project has been executed by the Roads and Traffic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," the post read.

CM Devendra Fadnavis orders to open the flyover without a ceremony

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a video of the flyover on social media and wrote that during the monsoon, citizens face traffic jams in the area, so the government has ordered that the flyover be opened for the public without waiting for an official ceremony.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for completing the very important 615-meter bridge connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Vikhroli to the Eastern Expressway! During the monsoon season, there are often traffic jams on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, causing inconvenience to the citizens. Considering this, I, along with my colleagues Deputy Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar, have decided to open this bridge for the citizens without waiting for any official ceremony and have also given orders to that effect," the Chief Minister wrote.

CM Fadnavis added that he began the work for this flyover under his tenure in 2018, and ₹104.77 have been spent on the project.

He wrote, “I had ordered this work in 2018 when I was the Chief Minister. ₹104.77 crore was spent on it. In order to avoid any inconvenience to Mumbaikars in view of the upcoming rains, we have directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the police to open this bridge for traffic from 4 pm on Saturday, June 14, 2025.”