Focus on 2019 polls as PM Modi will speak his ‘Mann ki Baat’ at BJP meet

In 2014, when BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi addressed the party’s national council at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan the focus was on the “misrule” by the Congress. Cut to 2019 and PM Modi is likely to touch upon the achievements of his government and boost the morale of the party’s foot soldiers to come back to power again.

The BJP’s national conclave, possibly the last such event of the party before the elections, is being organised on the backdrop of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party all set to formalise their alliance on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering on Friday, BJP president Amit Shah compared the 2019 polls to the Third Battle of Panipat and warned BJP workers that consequences of some battles are felt for centuries.

“The Marathas lost this one battle after winning 131, but had to pay a heavy price and we face 200 years of colonial slavery,” he said. The Third Battle of Panipat was fought in 1761 between the Marathas and Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali, in which the Marathas were defeated.

“Once upon a time, it was the Congress versus all. Now, it is Modi versus everybody else, because they know that removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi is impossible. This is an acceptance of Modi’s might,” Shah said.

Shah was confident that inspite of the SP-BSP alliance the BJP would improve its 2014 tally of 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Thousand of BJP workers have gathered in the national capital for the two-day meet of the BJP’s national council which meets once a year, on Saturday.

Saturday’s speech will also be PM Modi’s first public address after the Parliament passed the bill to introduce 10 per cent quota for poorer sections in general category.

The 10 per cent quota covers nearly 190 million people from the general category and is seen as an effort by the BJP and its coalition to reach out to upper caste groups and once-dominant agrarian communities such as the Patidars, Jats, Gujjars and Marathas who have been lobbying for reservation.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 11:31 IST