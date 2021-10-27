Focus on innovation: UIDAI to conduct Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 from tomorrow

In a push to promote innovation among India’s youngsters, a four-day event dubbed Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 will be conducted by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a government body, starting on Thursday.

The event was announced on Tuesday by the ministry of electronics and IT.

“The UIDAI has initiated the Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 to enhance the experience of the residents and the way they interface with enrollment and authentication software platforms through technological innovation,” the ministry said.

The event comprises problem statements categorised into two broad themes, “enrollment and authentication”, the ministry said.

Highlighting that the Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 has already sparked a buzz, the ministry said, “The UIDAI has received more than 2,700 registrations from engineering students over the last few days, which shows the inclination of young minds in solving real-life challenges being faced by the residents.”

Students from all categories of engineering institutes, including IITs, NITs, NIRF and top-ranked colleges, are set to take part in the hackathon.

“Innovation, with cutting-edge open source technology, can help in solving some of the challenges being faced by residents,” the UIDAI said, calling on more youngsters to participate in the Aadhaar Hackathon 2021.

The UIDAI is also conducting online interactive sessions every day to assist youngsters “explain problem statements with appropriate use cases”.

“These sessions cover problem statements, and details of UIDAI APIs and products, which would be required to build custom solutions,” the ministry of electronics and IT said.

The ministry has chalked out an evaluation criteria for the submissions for the hackathon. It said that the evaluation involves a jury-based approach comprising top minds from the IT industry, academia, consultancy circles and the government.

Saurabh Garg, CEO of the UIDAI said, “I wish all the best to the participants and hope that our young innovators… will surprise us with some outstanding approaches and solutions to strengthen the Aadhaar infrastructure.”