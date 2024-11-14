Food inflation at double digits, households in distress: Kharge questions PM Modi
BySnehashish Roy
Nov 14, 2024 03:07 PM IST
In a post written in Hindi on his official X account, Kharge drew analogies on slogans coined by PM Modi to inflation, fall in Rupee and rural average income
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the lack of development in the country citing food inflation, fall of Rupee and low average income of rural people in the country.
“@narendramodi. Yes. The result of your slogan and policy.
Slogan - Good Days
The result – food inflation is at double digits, common households are in distress, why have the savings of the poor and the middle class disappeared?