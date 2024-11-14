Food inflation at double digits, households in distress: Kharge questions PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the lack of development in the country citing food inflation, fall of Rupee and low average income of rural people in the country. Kharge questioned the lack of development in the country under PM Narendra Modi. (Mallikarjun Kharge | Official X account)

In a post written in Hindi on his official X account, Kharge drew analogies on slogans coined by PM Modi to inflation, fall in Rupee and rural average income.

“@narendramodi. Yes. The result of your slogan and policy.

Slogan - Good Days

The result – food inflation is at double digits, common households are in distress, why have the savings of the poor and the middle class disappeared?

Also Read:‘BJP trying to plunder J’khand resources’: Kharge in fresh attack

Slogan - Developed India

Result - Rupee falls to all time low, in ICU or on Guidance Board?

Slogan - Amrit Kaal

Result - Average daily income ₹ of rural people of the country is less than 100 (NABARD), such development in 11 years?”, Kharge wrote.

A comment from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.