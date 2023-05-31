FIR against Chhattisgarh food inspector for emptying reservoir over phone

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday registered a case against three people including the food inspector accused of draining 4.1 million litres of water from a reservoir in Kanker district to retrieve a mobile phone he dropped into the tank while trying to take a selfie during a picnic with his friends. The FIR for draining the reservoir was registered under Section 430 (mischief by injury to works of irrigation or by wrongfully diverting water) of the Indian Penal Code (File Photo)

Police said the first information report (FIR was registered under Section 430 (Mischief by injury to works of irrigation or by wrongfully diverting water) of the Indian Penal Code and started its investigation. Apart from Kanker district’s food inspector Rajesh Kumar Vishwas, the FIR also named sub-divisional officer (irrigation department) RL Diwar and Chhote Lal Dhivar, sub-engineer posted in Pakhanjur as co-accused

The offence is punishable with a jail term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.

The department on Tuesday ordered Vishwas to pay a ₹53,092 fine for draining the irrigation reservoir in Kanker in Chhattisgarh to retrieve a phone

On May 21, Vishwas’s mobile fell in the reservoir after which he drained the water for next three days to search his device. The matter came into light on May 26 after which he was suspended for wasting water in the peak of summer at Paralkot reservoir. The 4.1 million litres could have been used to irrigate around 40 hectares of land.

On May 26, the state’s irrigation department issued a letter stating that Vishwas drained out water using diesel pumps without seeking permission from the “competent authority”, which is illegal and comes under the category of punishment under the provision of the Chhattisgarh Irrigation Act.

“For his personal interest, Vishwas wasted 4,104 cubic metres of water (4.1 million litres) for which he has been asked to pay ₹43,092 as per the rate of ₹10.50 per cubic metre of water. A penalty of ₹10,000 has been imposed for evacuating water without seeking permission,” the letter added. HT has seen a copy of the letter signed by RL Dhivar, sub divisional officer ( water resources department).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail