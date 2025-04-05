Kerala firm accused of forcing employees to crawl on floor, lick coins; probe ordered

A private marketing firm in Kerala has been accused of extreme workplace harassment towards its underperforming employees. It allegedly forced them to walk on their knees like chained dogs and lick coins from the floor. A private marketing firm in Kerala alleged subjects its employees to degrading punishments if they fail to achieve targets(Representative image/ Pexel)

The state's labour department has ordered a probe into the allegations of degrading treatment after disturbing visuals from the workplace were aired on local television channels, reported PTI.

Kerala's labour minister, V Sivankutty, has ordered the district labour officer to submit an immediate report on the incident.

Visuals from the marketing firm purportedly showed a person using a leash to force a man to crawl on his knees on the floor like a dog. Employees told local TV channels, as per ANI, that they were subjected to degrading punishments by the firm's management when they failed to achieve targets.

Police officials said that the incident took place at a firm in Perumbavoor, which markets and sells the products of a related establishment in Kaloor.

They said that they had not received any complaints and that the owner of the firm had denied allegations connecting the video to his company.

"No case has been registered so far, and an investigation is underway," an officer said, as quoted by ANI.

Labour minister responds to workplace harassment case

Labour minister V Sivankutty stated that the visuals from the private marketing firm were "shocking and disturbing." He also said that such treatment cannot be accepted in a state like Kerala.

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a case in connection with the incident based on a complaint filed by high court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh.

Further, the Kerala State Youth Commission has also intervened and registered a separate case regarding the alleged harassment at the marketing firm.

They have directed the district police chief to submit a report and called for strict legal action against such unacceptable practices.

The commission's chairman, M Shajar, said, “As a civilised society, we should collectively respond against such anti-social trends.”