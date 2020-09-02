e-paper
Home / India News / Foreign secretary Shringla recalls Pranab Mukherjee’s contributions to foreign policy

Foreign secretary Shringla recalls Pranab Mukherjee’s contributions to foreign policy

Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31 at the age of 84, had two stints as external affairs minister during 1995-96 and 2006-09.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the army hospital on Monday
Former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the army hospital on Monday(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Former president Pranab Mukherjee played an instrumental role in articulating and realising several of India’s foreign policy priorities, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla has said in a condolence message to the late leader’s family.

Mukherjee, who died on August 31 at the age of 84, had two stints as external affairs minister during 1995-96 and 2006-09. He took a keen interest in issues related to the neighbourhood and played a key role in shaping foreign policy as a member of several previous governments.

In a message sent to Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, Shringla said the former president’s contributions and achievements in the service of India need no recounting.

“He had a tremendous influence on the entire gamut of governance. As external affairs minister, he was instrumental in articulating and realising several of our foreign policy priorities. The Indian Foreign Service was greatly enriched by his stellar leadership and instinctive understanding of international affairs,” he said.

Shringla also recalled his personal association with Mukherjee and the benefit of his guidance and advice.

“I had the privilege of working under his guidance while he headed different high offices in the government of India. I also benefited from his insights and advice on Bangladesh as the joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs and later as high commissioner there,” said Shringla, who was India’s envoy to Dhaka during 2016-19.

“I fondly recall his 2018 visit to Bangladesh on which you accompanied him,” he added.

Expressing great sadness at the passing of Mukherjee, Shringla extended condolences on behalf of the external affairs ministry to the former president’s family. “With the passing of Shri Mukherjee, we have lost a great statesman and an inspirational figure in our public life. We pray for his soul to rest in peace,” he said.

Tributes have poured in from all over the country and across the world for Mukherjee. One of his key achievements as external affairs minister was the signing of the civil nuclear agreement with the US in 2008.

