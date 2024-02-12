 Foreign student alleges sexual assault, police say complaint is false | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Foreign student alleges sexual assault, police say complaint is false

Foreign student alleges sexual assault, police say complaint is false

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Feb 12, 2024 07:46 AM IST

A 17-year-old international yoga student residing filed a complaint of sexual assault by four men in November last year

Bengaluru:

On November 20, 2023, when the girl was alone at her home, four men barged into her home and molested her (HT)
A 17-year-old international yoga student residing filed a complaint of sexual assault by four men in November last year. However, even after over two months, police have taken no action, said her mother.

According to the girl, on November 20, 2023, when she was alone at her home, four men barged into her home and molested her.

In her complaint, she identified the men as Moulahussain Babusab Karani, the main accused, his brother Khajahussain Babusab Karani and two other accomplices.

She accused circle police inspector (CPI) Manjunath Kusugal and sub-inspector (SI) Suma Gorba of the Mundargi police station of protecting the four perpetrators.

The survivor’s mother said the main accused Moulahussain had even raped her elder daughter three years ago. He has also recorded video of the assault and used it to blackmail the family. Perturbed by the repeated harassment, the girl fainted at a bridge in the city due to which she got seriously injured and was hospitalised, said the mother.

A case was then filed against Moulahussain who was sent to jail subsequently. He is currently out on bail.

Last year, he molested the younger sister in order to take revenge, alleged her mother. However, despite bringing this matter to the attention of the deputy commissioner (DC), superintendent of police (SP), and the district in-charge minister, justice remains elusive.

Instead, the police threatened the minor, dismissing her claims to be false, alleged the girl’s mother.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the girl changed her statements frequently.

“The girl filed a complaint on November 20 last year regarding assault by the accused. We filed a case under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code. However, she later changed her statement and filed another complaint of sexual assault. During the investigation, we found the complaint to be false. Hence, we filed this report in the court,” said inspector Manjunath Kusugal from Mundargi police station.

