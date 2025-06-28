Forensics, security guard's account: What's known so far on Shefali Jariwala's death

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala died on Friday in Maharashtra's Mumbai, and her body has been sent for a postmortem to determine what caused her death, which unconfirmed reports initially said was cardiac arrest. A forensics team reached the 42-year-old actor's apartment in Mumbai, with police saying that her body was found there. 42-year-old actor Shefali Jariwala has passed away. (Instagram/@shefalijariwala)

While some reports said a cardiac arrest led to Shefali Jariwala's death, there is no official confirmation on the cause of death yet. Police has also said that reasons are unclear and a postmortem report is awaited.

Shefali Jariwala death | What we know so far

Mumbai Police says Shefali Jariwala was found in her house: The Mumbai Police has said that Shefali Jariwala was found at her residence in Andheri's Golden Rays-Y building, police said. She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others.

Report says husband took Shefali Jariwala to hospital: However, according to news agency PTI, Shefali Jariwala was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm on Friday and was declared dead on arrival by the on-duty doctor. Earlier, a reception staff of the hospital also said she had died by the time she was brought in.

Security guard's account: The security guard at Shefali Jariwala's building recalled how she was rushed to the hospital. She was taken to the hospital at around 10:30 pm, over an hour after her husband Parag arrived home on a motorcycle, Shatrughan, the security guard, told NDTV. He said he opened the gates when Parag arrived, and also recalled seeing the couple in the society with their dog on Thursday evening.

Forensic teams at Shefali Jariwala's apartment: A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment on Saturday morning in the Golden Rays-Y building, PTI quoted an official as saying. Police officials later on Saturday reached Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where Shefali Jariwala's body was brought for postmortem.

Shefali Jariwala's husband: Parag Tyagi, Shefali's husband, was seen exiting the hospital where she was taken. In videos that went viral, Parag seemed visibly distraught, and partially hid his face with one hand as he exit the premises in a car. Parag Tyagi was later seen with his dog on society compound.

Who was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala is a popular actor and reality TV star, most widely known for her performance in the music video of 'Kaanta laga' when she was just 20-years-old.

She also participated in Bigg Boss season 13, and last post on X before her death was about Sidharth Shukla, a fellow contestant on the show and her ex-boyfriend. She paid heartfelt tributes to Shukla in the September 2024 post on the actor's third death anniversary. Sidharth Shukla died in 2021 after suffering a heart attack.