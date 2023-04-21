Home / India News / Parkash Singh Badal moved to ICU, stable

Parkash Singh Badal moved to ICU, stable

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2023 11:11 PM IST

In January 2022, Badal tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. Since then, he has been visiting hospitals for regular check-ups.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 95, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Mohali on Friday, according to people familiar with the developments.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital in Mohali
He had been admitted to the hospital five days ago after he complained of uneasiness in the chest, the people said.

According to the medical team attending to him, Badal is now stable and all his vital organs are functioning normally.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed concern over Badal’s health on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Concerned to know that the veteran leader Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji is unwell and admitted to hospital. Had a telephone discussion about his health with Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal Ji. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Shah tweeted.

Badal has been an influential political figure in Punjab for decades and has served as the chief minister of the state for five terms. He is the founder and patron of SAD, one of the oldest political parties in India.

