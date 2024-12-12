Former CM SM Krishna laid to rest with full state honours

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna was laid to rest with full state honours at his ancestral village, Somanahalli, in Maddur taluk of Mandya district, on Wednesday. The 92-year-old statesman, who died on Tuesday, was laid to rest with traditional Vokkaliga rites, marking the end of an era in the state’s political history. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays his last respects to former Union Minister S M Krishna during his final rites at his native village Somanahalli, in Mandya district of Karnataka, on Wednesday (PTI)

According to people familiar with the matter, the funeral procession began early in the morning as Krishna’s body was transported from his Bengaluru residence in Sadashivanagar to Somanahalli. Thousands of mourners lined the route through Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagara, and Channapatna to pay their final respects to the veteran leader. The procession reached the village by 2.05 pm, where the last rites were conducted.

Krishna’s grandson, Amartya Hegde, who is also the son-in-law of deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, performed the rituals and lighted the sandalwood pyre provided by the forest department. A team of 15 priests, led by Bhanuprakash Sharma, conducted the ceremonial rites.

Prominent political figures, including CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM Shivakumar, leader of opposition R Ashoka, and former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, attended the funeral. Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and HD Kumaraswamy, along with state dignitaries and Congress MLAs, also paid their tributes. Siddaramaiah laid a wreath on Krishna’s body, followed by other leaders.

The state funeral included the playing of the National Anthem by the police band and a guard of honour. Following protocol, the national flag draping Krishna’s body was handed over to his wife, Prema, before the final rites began.

Krishna, a towering figure in Karnataka’s political landscape, served in various roles, including CM, external affairs minister, and governor of Maharashtra. His tenure as Karnataka’s CM is remembered for initiatives like the midday meal scheme and the Yashasvini health insurance programme. He was also instrumental in shaping Bengaluru’s global identity as a technology and innovation hub.

After the veteran leader’s death, condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders and citizens alike praising his contributions to the state. The government declared a public holiday in his honour, with all educational institutions and government offices closed for the day. His hometown of Maddur observed a voluntary bandh, with businesses and establishments shuttered in a show of respect.

Krishna’s family, including his daughters Malavika and Shambhavi, were present during the solemn proceedings.

Meanwhile, leaders from various political parties have called on the Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah, to posthumously award the Karnataka Ratna to former chief minister SM Krishna in recognition of his immense contributions to the state and nation. Among those leading the charge was R Ashoka.

“In recognition of SM Krishna’s contribution to the progress of the country, it is my opinion that it is appropriate for the Karnataka government to confer the state’s highest civilian award, the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ (posthumously). Therefore, I have requested that you consider this suggestion and honour him by conferring the ‘Karnataka Ratna’,” Ashoka stated.

Kannada and culture minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Dinesh Gooli Gowda, a Congress MLC, and various Congress leaders from Mandya district, also urged the government to bestow the prestigious award on Krishna.