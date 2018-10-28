Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away at 82

Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away in Delhi on Saturday night, news agency ANI reported. He was 82.

Khurana, a BJP leader, was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996.

Winning ten out of eleven elections he contested in Delhi till 2003, Khurana was one of BJP’s more successful leaders whose mass appeal had translated into votes for the party.

Khurana also served as governor of Rajasthan in 2004.

