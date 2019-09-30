e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Former diplomat KPS Menon passes away

Menon had served as the Foreign Secretary of India from 1987 to 1989.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thiruvananthapuram
Son of K P S Menon (senior), the first Foreign Secretary of independent India, K P S Menon (junior) was a 1951 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who served in Bangladesh, Egypt, Japan and China.
Son of K P S Menon (senior), the first Foreign Secretary of independent India, K P S Menon (junior) was a 1951 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who served in Bangladesh, Egypt, Japan and China.(Twitter)
         

Former diplomat KPS Menon (junior) passed away at his residence here following age-related ailments, family members said.

He died late Saturday night.

He was 90 and leaves behind wife and three sons, they said.

Son of K P S Menon (senior), the first Foreign Secretary of independent India and uncle of former Foreign Secretary and National Security Adviser Shivasankar Menon, K P S Menon (junior) was a 1951 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

He served as an ambassador to various countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Japan and China.

Menon had served as the Foreign Secretary of India from 1987 to 1989.

Condoling his death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said he was a diplomat who had contributed towards getting India’s foreign policy accepted and recognised world-wide.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 09:07 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News