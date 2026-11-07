Thiruvananthapuram, Former Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao, shortly before being relieved from the post, had submitted a report to the state government alleging corruption and collection of bribes by two senior officials of the Excise Department, officials said on Saturday. Former Excise Commissioner flags corruption in dept, CPI(M) alleges minister's involvement

Rao, who was serving as Excise Commissioner and Special Secretary in the Electronics and Information Technology Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department.

In the report submitted to the government on Friday, Rao also mentioned that Excise Minister M Liju was acquainted with one of the bar owners allegedly involved in the transactions.

According to the report, S Vinod, who served as Joint Excise Commissioner , allegedly maintained close links with the owner of Ganga Bar in Muvattupuzha and acted as a liaison for the establishment in matters related to its licence.

An informant had alleged that Vinod demanded a monthly payment of ₹30,000 from the bar owner and had also received ₹50,000 for securing approvals related to bar timings and licence extensions, the report claimed.

The report also flagged allegations against Alappuzha Deputy Commissioner Ajay.

According to the information received by Rao, the owner of Roma Centre Bar at Kattachira in Kayamkulam was allegedly asked to pay ₹30,000 during the deputy commissioner's inspection visits, it said.

The report identified the bar owner as Ratheesh and stated that he was known to the Excise Minister.

It also mentioned an alleged payment of ₹20,000 after Onam this year in connection with the renewal of the bar's licence in April.

Rao recommended that Vinod and Ajay be immediately removed from field postings and transferred to offices such as the Excise Crime Records Bureau or Toddy Board.

He also recommended a vigilance inquiry into the allegations of bribe collection, monthly payments and disproportionate assets against the two officials under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The report further called for stricter controls on posting officials facing allegations of financial irregularities to sensitive locations and establishments, and recommended that future transfers and appointments at the JEC, Additional Excise Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner levels be considered based on reports from the Excise Commissioner.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the disclosures in the former commissioner's report pointed to the involvement of the Excise Minister in the alleged corruption in the department.

Speaking to reporters, Govindan said the circumstances surrounding Rao's removal and his subsequent departure from office, reportedly leaving his official vehicle and taking an autorickshaw, indicated his protest against the decision.

Govindan said Rao had reported that senior officials in the department were involved in large-scale corruption, including benami transactions and monthly bribe collections, but was unable to transfer them due to pressure.

The former commissioner had named officials allegedly collecting money from bar owners and had also referred to a bar owner known to the minister, Govindan said.

He alleged that the disclosures raised questions about the minister's links with both the officials accused of corruption and the bar owners involved in the alleged payments.

"The minister must give a clear answer to these allegations," Govindan said.

There was no immediate response from Minister Liju and bar owners.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.