Former J-K finance minister Haseeb Drabu resigns from PDP

Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu on Thursday announced his resignation from People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Tweeting his resignation letter addressed to party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Drabu said he has been distancing himself from party affairs for some time, though his resignation from his ministerial post and the party two years back had been rejected.

Drabu said that since he had won the elections on PDP ticket, he thought it morally incorrect to resign as long as the state assembly was intact.

“Now that it (Assembly) is over, I am hereby resigning from the PDP,” he said in his letter, referring to the dissolution of the Assembly by governor Satya Pal Malik on November 22.

Haseeb Drabu’s tweet:

Bidding Adieu to PDP. Another phase of life over. pic.twitter.com/r5YbZoYRYb — Haseeb Drabu (@HaseebDrabu) December 6, 2018

The dissolution had come moments after rival groups of political parties staked claims to form the government.

Drabu, who had been dropped from the Mehbooba Mufti government in March 2018, months before the PDP-BJP coalition broke down, said he did not agree with the timing and manner of the dissolution of the assembly.

“It doesn’t credit either the democratic system or its custodian participants any glory whatsoever.”

Drabu also recalled his association with former PDP chief, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who had brought him into politics.

“Working with him made me realise that politics is not the ‘last refuge of scoundrels’. Occasionally, people with intellectual integrity, personal honesty and moral courage can also be found here. I was exceptionally lucky to have worked with him,” he said.

The former minister hoped that when history judges ‘Mufti sahib’ and his decision to ally with the BJP, it would be done in the context and with the complexity it deserves.

He signed off the letter wishing PDP the best. “May it contribute to the resolution of the long pending political issue, help in bringing about social order, peace and prosperity in the state.”

Also read | Who sits next to fax on holiday? J&K governor’s comeback on Mufti’s charge

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 20:03 IST