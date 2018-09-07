Former Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra’s security upgraded to Z+

The security of former Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra was enhanced as the Centre Friday sanctioned the top category ‘Z+’ armed cover of a central paramilitary force to him, officials said.

They said the Union Home Ministry has decided to upgrade the present low category CISF ‘Y’ cover to Vohra, based on a threat perception assessment report prepared by central security agencies.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now provide Vohra with a ‘Z+’ armed cover and the squad will also secure his house in Gurgaon and he will have the commandos with him when he travels to any part of the country, a Home Ministry official confirmed.

He said a commando team of about 10 to 11 personnel armed with AK-47 rifles and a pilot and an escort vehicle will be part of Vohra’s entourage.

During his stint as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a strong posse of state police and CISF personnel used to protect him, they said.

Vohra’s over-a-decade stint in Jammu and Kashmir ended last month after the then Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was appointed as his successor.

