Former Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra’s security upgraded to Z+

The security of former Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra was enhanced as the Centre Friday sanctioned the top category  ‘Z+’

Sep 07, 2018
Vohra’s over-a-decade stint in Jammu and Kashmir ended last month after the then Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was appointed as his successor. (HT File Photo)

The security of former Jammu and Kashmir governor N N Vohra was enhanced as the Centre Friday sanctioned the top category ‘Z+’ armed cover of a central paramilitary force to him, officials said.

They said the Union Home Ministry has decided to upgrade the present low category CISF ‘Y’ cover to Vohra, based on a threat perception assessment report prepared by central security agencies.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now provide Vohra with a ‘Z+’ armed cover and the squad will also secure his house in Gurgaon and he will have the commandos with him when he travels to any part of the country, a Home Ministry official confirmed.

He said a commando team of about 10 to 11 personnel armed with AK-47 rifles and a pilot and an escort vehicle will be part of Vohra’s entourage.

During his stint as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a strong posse of state police and CISF personnel used to protect him, they said.

Vohra’s over-a-decade stint in Jammu and Kashmir ended last month after the then Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was appointed as his successor.

