Former minister Kamal Morarka dies at age of 74
Former Union minister and noted businessman Kamal Morarka died here on Friday after a brief illness. He was 74. Former Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Sharma, who is a legislator from Nawalgarh in that state, tweeted the news of Morarka’s demise.
Morarka was a Union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan from Janata Dal (Secular) during 1988-94.
“Shocked with the demise of former Union minister and famous industrialist of Nawalgarh, Kamal Morarka ji. This is an irreparable loss to all of us. Praying to the Lord to give the bereaved family the power to bear this sorrow,” Sharma tweeted.
Born in a traditional Marwari family on June 18, 1946, Morarka was also a noted industrialist and was the chairman of Morarka Organic.
He headed the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya) since 2012.
Morarka had a keen interest in sports and served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association.
He was also a philanthropist and social worker and contributed to organic farming in his native Shekhawati in Rajasthan.
He also published a book of wild life photographs.
His M R Morarka Foundation organised the annual Shekhawati Festival in Nawalgarh for over two decades.
