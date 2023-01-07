Home / India News / Former UP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, son Imran nabbed from Delhi

Former UP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, son Imran nabbed from Delhi

Updated on Jan 07, 2023 01:22 PM IST

Qureshi, his two sons, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and others were charged with alleged illegal packaging and processing of meat in Yaqoob’s factory Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd

The Qureshi father and son duo were held from Chandni Mahal area of Delhi by special task force of UP police (ANI Photo)
ByS Raju

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his elder son Imran Qureshi were arrested on Friday in Delhi during raids conducted by the UP police special task force (STF) at their possible hideouts, police said.

Yaqoob and his son Imran are facing charges of illegally packaging and distributing meat in a sealed factory.

The duo were absconding since a case was registered against them and 15 other persons on April 1 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were brought to Meerut on Saturday morning where they will be produced before the court, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, Rohit Sajwan said.

The father and son duo were held from a flat in Chandni Mahal area in Delhi. Both carry a reward of 50,000 each on their head, the SSP said. Notably, a case under the Gangsters Act was also registered against Yaqoob.

Qureshi, his two sons, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and others were charged with alleged illegal packaging and processing of meat in Yaqoob’s factory Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd. The accused had no license to operate the factory, said the police.

While Yaqoob’s younger son Feroj surrendered in court and was sent to jail, Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to Sanjeeda Begum.

Earlier, police confiscated the properties and seized the bank accounts of Yaqoob and his family members. Police have also prepared a list of his remaining properties and the process to confiscate them too is underway.

Yaqoob contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Meerut seat on a BSP ticket and lost by a thin margin of 3,000 votes against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajendra Agarwal.

