‘Found the gun in a car’: Minor to Delhi cops, after bullet kills a friend

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:46 IST

A 16-year-old boy was killed by a bullet, fired accidently from his friend’s country-made pistol, who was brandishing the gun while chatting to another friend inside a used car showroom located on East Delhi’s busy Vikas Marg.

Shooting was reported around 10:30 am Friday morning from the Shakarpur showroom where all the three boys were present, including the accused minor, who used to work there as a cleaner.

The Police’s said it appeared to be accidental firing and they were next trying to ascertain how and why the illegal weapon was procured by the minor. The juvenile accused has been apprehended along with his friend and the pistol has been seized from the crime scene.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said that the crime came to light after one Dinesh Chauhan, owner of a neighbouring shop, informed Shakarpur Police Station about the firing. A police team found the injured boy dead after it reached the crime scene. A forensic team was called to collect important evidence.

A case of murder has been registered at the Shakarpur police station and the two boys, including the accused juvenile, were apprehended.

“The two told the police that they were chatting inside a room in the backside of the shop when he accidentally fired the bullet. The bullet hit their friend below his neck because of which he died. Their claims are being verified,” said Kumar.

The three teenagers were living in a rented room in East Delhi’s Mandawali area. The one who died originally belonged to Bihar. His family members have been informed about his death.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 19:37 IST