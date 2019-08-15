Four arrested for abducting, killing Bengal teen girl

india

Police in Asansol on Wednesday arrested four people, including two friends of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found on Tuesday, three days after she was kidnapped.

Two of the people arrested are minors and the other two are their relatives, police officers said. “Those arrested have confessed during interrogation that they abducted the girl for ransom. After her family members contacted the police, they panicked and killed the girl, leaving the body in a dustbin in Asansol,“said Sayak Das, additional deputy commissioner of police (central), Asansol Durgapur Police. “Two of those arrested were friends of the victim. Charges of kidnapping and murder have been slapped against all four.”

A second officer who asked not to be identified said the victim’s two friends were not her schoolmates.

“After consulting my relatives and friends, we decided to lodge a complaint though the abductors warned us not to. But the police failed to save my daughter,” said the victim’s father to whom a text message was sent from the victim’s phone demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

