e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Four crows found dead in Chhattisgarh amid bird flu scare

Four crows found dead in Chhattisgarh amid bird flu scare

The officials said villagers burnt one of the dead crows while the rest were sent for examination to Pune

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:10 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A worker sprays disinfectant on a bird as a precautionary measure.
A worker sprays disinfectant on a bird as a precautionary measure.(Representational image/PTI)
         

Four crow deaths have been reported from two places in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, officials said on Friday two days after the Centre issued advisories asking states to keep a close vigil to detect any unusual bird death to contain the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu. The Centre on Wednesday said the outbreak has been reported from at least four states.

The officials said villagers burnt one of the dead crows while the rest were sent for examination to Pune. “...a crow was found dead on Wednesday in a paddy field in Pondi village...four crows...were found in a pond. However, we have no confirmation of bird flu till now. Our officials rushed to spot and sent the samples of dead crows for further examination,” said Balod collector Janmajay Mahobe.

Also Read: No bird flu cases in Delhi yet, sample collection ordered to check spread

Agriculture production commissioner M Geetha said they were testing and collecting samples from the seven government poultry farms of Chhattisgarh to check the outbreak.

Thousands of birds have died in Kerala (mostly poultry), Himachal Pradesh (migratory birds), and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (crows) since the beginning of the outbreak in December-end.

tags
top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
Jadeja, Gill do star turns as India dominate day 2 despite Smith century
Jadeja, Gill do star turns as India dominate day 2 despite Smith century
‘Rape could have been avoided if...’: NCW member on Badaun incident
‘Rape could have been avoided if...’: NCW member on Badaun incident
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In