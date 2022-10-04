Home / India News / Four interstate narcotics smugglers held in Hyderabad: Police

Four interstate narcotics smugglers held in Hyderabad: Police

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said on a specific tip-off, the SOT police waylaid a van near Prakash Gardens, Alair of Yadadri Bhongir district, on Warangal-Hyderabad NH-163 and found the accused transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Maharasthra

The special operations team (SOT) of police from L B Nagar zone and Alair town, who conducted the joint operation, seized 900 kg of ganja, an Eicher DCM van containing coconut load and five mobile phones – all worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore. (HT Archives)
The special operations team (SOT) of police from L B Nagar zone and Alair town, who conducted the joint operation, seized 900 kg of ganja, an Eicher DCM van containing coconut load and five mobile phones – all worth 2 crore. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad

Four inter-state narcotics smugglers were on Monday arrested in Rachakonda near Hyderabad for allegedly transporting ganja from Malkangiri in Odisha to Maharashtra via the Telangana capital, police said.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said the four arrested were identified as Vikas Baban Salve (28), Vinod Chandravan Kalkar (26) and Kishore Thulsiram Wadekar (24) – all from Maharashtra and Kosa Chitti Babu (19) from Malkangiri of Odisha.

The special operations team (SOT) of police from L B Nagar zone and Alair town, who conducted the joint operation, seized 900 kg of ganja, an Eicher DCM van containing coconut load and five mobile phones – all worth 2 crore.

Bhagawat said on a specific tip-off, the SOT police waylaid a van near Prakash Gardens, Alair of Yadadri Bhongir district, on Warangal-Hyderabad national highway (NH-163) and found the accused transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Maharasthra.

“We have booked a case under Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-1985 at Alair police station,” the police commissioner said.

Bhagawat said Yogesh Dattu Gaikwad was found to be the kingpin in this racket and he had good terms with the ganja sellers at Malkangiri of Odisha state. “He and others concealed ganja packets under the coconut load and proceeding to Maharashtra via Hyderabad,” the commissioner added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out