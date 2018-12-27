Four students in Andhra made to strip for coming late to school

Four students of a private school in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, the home district of chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, were allegedly made to undress and stand for coming to school late on Wednesday.

The incident at the Chaitanya Bharati high school at Punganur came to light on Thursday following the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Balala Hakkula Sangham which complained to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeking deterrent action against the school management.

Achyuta Rao, president of the Sangham, also petitioned the Chittoor superintendent of police for invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the management of the school.

The Punganur circle inspector said a case was registered against Bhuvaneswari, a teacher of the high school, who had allegedly punished the students in this manner.

Student organisations staged a protest demanding closure of the school which is not recognised by the government.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 20:04 IST