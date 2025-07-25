Four-year-old girl dies after falling from 12th floor in Maharashtra's Vasai

A four-year-old girl died after falling from the window of a 12th-floor apartment in Maharashtra’s Vasai while her mother was preparing to leave a relative’s home. Videograb from viral footage shows the girl seated on the shoe rack with the open window behind her.

The heart-wrenching incident, captured on a security camera, unfolded in a matter of seconds.

It was around 8.30 pm on July 22 when the child, who had accompanied her mother on a visit to a relative’s flat, slipped and fell to her death. The two were preparing to leave when, in a brief moment of distraction, tragedy struck.

Police said that the woman placed the girl on a shoe rack near an open window while attending to something else.

“The child moved slightly and fell out of the window, which did not have any protective grills,” news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The official added that the girl died on the spot, and a case of accidental death was registered at Naigaon police station.

The apartment’s CCTV footage has since surfaced on social media. In the video, the mother is seen opening the door and re-entering the flat while speaking to someone inside. The child can be seen walking over scattered footwear near the shoe rack.

Moments later, the woman comes back into view, lifts the child, and places her on top of the shoe rack while she puts on her slippers. The little girl, unaware of the danger behind her, rises from the rack and attempts to sit on the open window just behind it.

In the blink of an eye, she loses balance and disappears from sight. A piercing scream follows, and a man is seen racing down the stairs in panic.

The mother is heard screaming the child’s name, as several women from neighbouring apartments rush out upon hearing the commotion. One of them even climbs onto the shoe rack and looks out of the open window.