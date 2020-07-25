e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Franco Mulakkal moves top court seeking discharge in rape case

Franco Mulakkal moves top court seeking discharge in rape case

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal moved the Supreme Court earlier this week seeking discharge in a case in which he stands accused of raping a nun two weeks after the Kerala high court quashed a similar plea.

Mulakkal is accused of raping a nun, who was a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation, on at least 13 occasions between 2014 and 2016 when he visited Kerala and stayed at the guest room of the mission home.

Mulakkal, whose plea was quashed by a trial court in March, claimed that he was falsely implicated after he initiated disciplinary proceedings against the nun on account of alleged financial misdealings.

The high court dismissed the plea on July 7 observing that the antecedents of victim do not make out any case to doubt the prosecution story.

“Rape is the most revolting, cruel and hated crime to a woman… Thus when the records indicate that prima facie materials are available to show that the Sister was subjected to sexual assault including rape from the hands of the superior authority who is the Bishop of the Diocese, it is not possible to infer that this Bishop was falsely implicated by the Mother Superior of the Home functioning under him, on mere enmity as contended by him,” the high court said.

The survivor lodged a complaint in June 2018, and in September, a group of nuns held a sit-in demanding Mulakkal’s arrest. A chargesheet was filed against him in April 2019.

“Due to the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the petitioner (Mulakkal) against the sister, she has maliciously and falsely implicated him with an ulterior motive to wreak vengeance on him and cooked up this story just because of her personal grudge towards him, without any justification,” Mulakkal had told the high court.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases forcing several states to impose selective lockdown
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
Singaporean in US pleads guilty to acting as Chinese intelligence agent
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In