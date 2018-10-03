Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea in Kerala nun rape case rejected

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Franco Mulakkal, the former Jalandhar bishop accused of rape by a Kerala nun, according to news agency ANI. Franco Mulakkal was arrested 12 days ago after the high court put off his request for protection against bail.

In his application for bail, the former bishop had presented visual evidence of the bishop taking part in a private function at the victim’s home a day after she had alleged, he had first raped her.

Mulakkal, who headed the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jalandhar, Punjab, is the first bishop in the country to be sent to jail on charges of rape.

In June, the 43-year-old nun had complained to the police that Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which also runs three convents in Kerala.

He has denied the allegations, terming them a conspiracy against the church.

The Kerala police, which arrested him on September 21 after three days of questioning, had said the arrest was made after the investigating officer reached a reasonable conclusion that there is evidence in this case.

Amid the outrage over the alleged sexual assault of the nun, Pope Francis had temporarily relieved him of his pastoral responsibilities, a decision that was welcomed by the protesting nuns who had termed the development as the “first victory” in their fight against the former bishop.

A fresh controversy broke out later when a nun who participated in the protests against the former Bishop was asked not to attend the holy offering and other religious rites. The church had, however, later rolled back the decision.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 11:21 IST