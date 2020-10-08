e-paper
Home / India News / French envoy extends best wishes to IAF on 88th Air Force Day

French envoy extends best wishes to IAF on 88th Air Force Day

In a tweet, Lenain mentioned that from Ouragan/Toofani in the 1950s to Mirage2000 and now Rafale, France has always partnered with the IAF.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Indian Air Force's Rafale jet flies past.
Indian Air Force's Rafale jet flies past.(PTI)
         

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday extended best wishes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 88th Air Force Day.

In a tweet, Lenain mentioned that from Ouragan/Toofani in the 1950s to Mirage2000 and now Rafale, France has always partnered with the IAF.

“Congratulations @IAF_MCC on 88th Air Force Day2020! From Ouragan/Toofani in the 1950s to Mirage2000 and now Rafale, France has always partnered with the Indian Air Force!” he tweeted.

Earlier this year, India received five of the 36 rafale fighter jets from France, as part of a 2016 deal worth Rs 60,000 crores. It was the largest-ever defence deal signed by India.

On the Air Force Day 2020, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also extended their wishes.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix “Royal” by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

