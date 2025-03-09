Fresh wave of violence hits Manipur on day 1 of ‘free movement’ in state | 10 points

Fresh violence hit strife-torn Manipur as Kuki protestors clashed with security forces in the Kangpokpi district of the state on Saturday, the first day of ‘free movement’. Kuki protesters during a road blockade on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, Kangpokpi district on Saturday.(PTI)

One protester lost their life and more than 40 were injured as clashes erupted after authorities used tear gas to disperse crowds of Kuki protesters, who were agitating against union home minister Amit Shah’s directive allowing free movement across the state was opposed by the Kuki demonstrators.

But what triggered the fresh wave of violence after a period of uneasy peace between the Kukis and the Meiteis amid unrest in the state that has been going on since April 2023? Here are 10 points on Manipur violence

Fresh wave of Manipur violence| 10 points