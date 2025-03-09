Fresh wave of violence hits Manipur on day 1 of ‘free movement’ in state | 10 points
One killed and more than 40 injured as clashes erupted after tear gas was used to disperse Kuki protesters protesting against a directive allowing free movement
Fresh violence hit strife-torn Manipur as Kuki protestors clashed with security forces in the Kangpokpi district of the state on Saturday, the first day of ‘free movement’.
One protester lost their life and more than 40 were injured as clashes erupted after authorities used tear gas to disperse crowds of Kuki protesters, who were agitating against union home minister Amit Shah’s directive allowing free movement across the state was opposed by the Kuki demonstrators.
But what triggered the fresh wave of violence after a period of uneasy peace between the Kukis and the Meiteis amid unrest in the state that has been going on since April 2023? Here are 10 points on Manipur violence
- One protester was killed and more than 40 injured as clashes erupted after police used tear gas to disperse a Kuki protest on Saturday.
- The protesters were agitating against a directive issued by union home minister Amit Shah allowing free movement across the state.
- The Kuki Zo Council imposed an indefinite shutdown in all the Kuki areas from Saturday midnight, urging the central government to address the ‘underlying issues’ and reconsider its stance to ‘avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation’.
- The Kuki Zo group also refused to guarantee the free movement of Meiteis across the buffer zone and take responsibility for any ‘unfortunate incident’.
- The protester killed in the clashes was identified as 30-year-old Lalgouthang Singsit. He died of bullet injuries on the way to the hospital, police officials revealed.
- Manipur police have said that at least 27 security personnel were left injured in violent clashes with protestors. The authorities also said that firing was done from among the protesters, prompting the police to use retaliatory measures.
- The clashes were triggered by a mob pelting stones at a state transport bus that plied along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route, according to the police. The stone pelting incident happened at Gamgiphai, forcing security forces to use tear gas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.
- The bus and helicopter services were resumed in the state on Saturday under strict security measures to ensure safe public transportation
- Fresh violence comes amid the President’s rule in the state after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned last month after almost two years of ethnic violence in the state.
- Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days. He extended the deadline till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time. Several arms were surrendered in the period. After the period ended, the security forces recovered 114 weapons from across the state in various operations.
